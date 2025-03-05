Current Vacancies

Dairy Specialist

The Agricultural Trust employs approximately 100 staff across four national publications - the Irish Farmers Journal (incorporating Irish Country Living), Irish Country Magazine, The Irish Field and The Irish Garden. We are incredibly proud of our talent and what our staff deliver for our business.

The Irish Farmers Journal is Ireland’s leading farming newspaper. It was established in 1948 and its only mandate is to provide the best possible technical support, market information and news to the agricultural sector.

Irish Country Magazine was launched nationwide in 2012 and was inspired by the growing readership of the weekly Irish Country Living supplement with the Irish Farmers Journal. The magazine covers fashion, beauty and lifestyle tips, features on inspiring rural women, health, beauty and wellbeing, gardening, cookery, finance and more.

The Irish Field was established in 1870 and was acquired by The Agricultural Trust in 2003. It is Europe’s leading bloodstock, racing and sport horse publication.

The Irish Garden is Ireland's best-selling gardening magazine, written by 30 of Ireland's best gardening writers to take account of Irish climatic conditions.

As well as publishing content in print and online, other key company activities include our expanding event business and delivering client-based solutions in the form of our in-house agency Traction Marketing.

