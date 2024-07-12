Get a free Irish Farmers Journal bodywarmer when you refer a friend for our home delivery service!

If you are signed up to our home delivery service, we hope that you are enjoying getting the Irish Farmers Journal delivered to your door each week!

As a thank you, we would like to offer you a free bodywarmer (worth €45) for you and a friend. It's so simple - the steps are below.

1. Simply give your friend the unique code from the front of your home delivery carrier sheet that you received in the post this week.

2. Then they can call us on 01-419 9525, give us the code and subscribe to the Irish Farmers Journal.

3. We will send them and you a brand new Irish Farmers Journal bodywarmer - it couldn't be easier!

Terms and conditions

Currently only available to home delivery subscribers in the Republic of Ireland.

The subscription must be a one-year annual subscription to our print standard or print premium subscriptions.

We reserve the right to change the terms and conditions or end the offer.