The Dealerâ€™s Trump coverage goes viral

I wonder who's more famous now, Trump or The Dealer.?

I always knew I was important and famous but this week saw The Dealer go viral.

Everything needs to be viral these days. Back in the good old days, going viral usually ended you up in the bed for a week.

The country and the world has gone positively mad over the election of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States of America. All of a sudden people became political commentators and, frankly, it was getting silly. How best to tackle being silly, why by being even sillier.

I penned a piece in my column page this week saying that a Co Clare landowner had gotten himself a big job in the US. This was a tongue-in-cheek look at Donald Trump, the owner of Doonbeg golf course in Co Clare, and his victory over Hilary Clinton to succeed Barack Obama as the leader of the Free World. Since then, my piece has travelled the world.

The @farmersjournal on Trump's election. Love it. All politics is local pic.twitter.com/JHdZBDFN0h — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) November 10, 2016

Then came one of Irelandâ€™ best-known comedians, Oliver Callan.

He wasn't the only commentator from Montrose.

All credit to @farmersjournal, they definitely know their audience. Top headline form. #USElection2016 pic.twitter.com/KI0bfF5wxi — Peter Farrell (@PeterFarr_) November 10, 2016

We even reached the Galway Independent.

Good old Farmers Journal - its reportage on Trump was beautifully parochial. pic.twitter.com/10WDVhaDwe — Declan Varley (@declanvarley) November 12, 2016

Even those that hang around the city and wouldnâ€™t know a bullock from a TB test got intrigued.

Hats off to @farmersjournal best #election headline of the week. We can see why @darraghdoyle reads it pic.twitter.com/RdlwVH5gwj — Dublin Nightlife (@Nightdublin) November 11, 2016

And again here...

The Farmer's Journal had the best headline about Trump's election win https://t.co/k5HZJCjhU8 pic.twitter.com/HsspJZyzLI — DailyEdge (@dailyedge) November 11, 2016

We even went international. Irish Central in New York picked up on the story as did a writer with one of the most iconic news brands in the world, the New York Times.

An Irish publication, the Farmerâ€™s Journal, used a sublime headline to report Trump's election: https://t.co/BTxlnWOL6h — Dan Barry (@DanBarryNYT) November 12, 2016

RTÃ‰â€™s Washington Correspondent Caitriona Perry noted that the influential Brussels website Politicio had made it its top story over the weekend.

Another Washington-based Irish journalist liked it. This time Simon Carswell, who brought it to the attention of his pals in The Washington Post, The Philadelphia Inquirer and the Financial Times.

Irish Farmers Journal on Trump victory: "Clare landowner for big job in US" (via @IFJDealer) (Trump has an Irish golf club) #allnewsislocal pic.twitter.com/boONUsVVcU — Simon Carswell (@SiCarswell) November 12, 2016

The message of all this? Donâ€™t take yourself too seriously people.

