The Dealerâ€™s Trump coverage goes viral

code
The Dealer's Trump coverage goes viral

By on
I always knew I was important and famous but this week saw The Dealer go viral.
Everything needs to be viral these days. Back in the good old days, going viral usually ended you up in the bed for a week.

The country and the world has gone positively mad over the election of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States of America. All of a sudden people became political commentators and, frankly, it was getting silly. How best to tackle being silly, why by being even sillier.

I penned a piece in my column page this week saying that a Co Clare landowner had gotten himself a big job in the US. This was a tongue-in-cheek look at Donald Trump, the owner of Doonbeg golf course in Co Clare, and his victory over Hilary Clinton to succeed Barack Obama as the leader of the Free World. Since then, my piece has travelled the world.

Then came one of Irelandâ€™ best-known comedians, Oliver Callan.

He wasn't the only commentator from Montrose.

We even reached the Galway Independent.

Even those that hang around the city and wouldnâ€™t know a bullock from a TB test got intrigued.

And again here...

We even went international. Irish Central in New York picked up on the story as did a writer with one of the most iconic news brands in the world, the New York Times.

RTÃ‰â€™s Washington Correspondent Caitriona Perry noted that the influential Brussels website Politicio had made it its top story over the weekend.

Another Washington-based Irish journalist liked it. This time Simon Carswell, who brought it to the attention of his pals in The Washington Post, The Philadelphia Inquirer and the Financial Times.

The message of all this? Donâ€™t take yourself too seriously people.

Clare landowner lands big job in America

LISTEN: what a trump presidency means for farmers

Place ad