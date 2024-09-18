Harvest

Thankfully the cereal harvest looks to be wrapping up for many, and hopefully this week’s drier weather will help those with crops still to cut.

The weather continues to test all farmers, but particularly those on wetter lands with high rainfall levels. It will be a long while before many spring bean and spring oilseed rape crops are harvested, as they remain very green.

Straw

Straw remains a valuable commodity, and while yields have been better from spring barley crops than expected, there is still a lower yield than usual across the country.

There has been a reduction in total cereal area and winter cereal area, which yields more straw. As crops get harder to bale in dry conditions, make sure you are charging enough to cover costs and make a profit. There is nothing wrong with charging a fair price for straw.

Deadlines

A reminder that the deadlines for planting cover crops and other measures under ACRES, such as riparian zones, have been extended until 30 September. This year slurry must be spread by 1 October, so be careful not to miss that date.

Stubbles from crops harvested after 15 September do not need to be cultivated within 14 days of harvest. You can decide yourself if stubbles are cultivated or not.

Sub-soiling

At last week’s Teagasc Crops Forum, Veronica Nyhan gave some good advice on assessing soil and sub-soiling. She was very clear that sub-soiling is only an option in dry conditions.

If you sub-soil in wet conditions, you create a new pan in the soil and could do more harm than good. There are no doubt a lot of farmers thinking of sub-soiling at present after the wet season gone by. Ground is pretty dry at present. Assess the soil yourself.

Planting

After two wet autumns, people will be tempted to plant cereal crops early. There are many good reasons to delay planting, such as grass weed control, barley yellow dwarf virus (BYDV) risk and disease risk.

Delayed planting reduces these risks. However, it also means you may not get planted if the weather turns or you may not get to plant into good conditions, so it’s a fine balance.

Try and delay planting grass infested fields and if you are planting early, use a BYDV tolerant or resistant variety of winter barley.

Rye is another good option for early planting if you have a market for the grain. A number of merchants are happy to take it.

Tillage Day discount

The discount on Tillage Day tickets can be availed of up until 9 October by purchasing tickets online at ifj.ie/tillageday using the code TILLAGEDAY.

There will be conference style talks on throughout the day, with a two-course lunch and refreshments throughout, and plenty of time to visit trade stands.

Tillage Day takes place on Thursday, 7 November at the Killashee Hotel in Naas, Co Kildare. Registration and trade stands are from 8.30am and discussions and presentations are from 9.30am.