Crops and Technology will take place on Wednesday 25 June this year. The day will host the biggest machinery demonstration of the year and all the latest on crops research.

The Irish Farmers Journal and Teagasc partnership on this event is now in its 10th year.

This year the event focuses on technology, using sprayers as the basis to display this.

A sprayers arena will show what technologies farmers can use on their farms to improve efficiencies from GPS, automatic shut off for spot spraying and liquid nitrogen application.

Farmers will also see how they can upgrade their basic sprayer with all or some of the new technology.

New and exciting technology for desiccating potato crops will also be looked at.

