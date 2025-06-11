A yellow rust yield warning to all farmers came loud and clear from Goldcrop’s agronomy manager John Dunne as he described the potential yield loss to growers if rust progressed in a crop.

“We could be dealing with a lot more yellow rust in the coming years, if this year is anything to go by,” Dunne explained.

“Rust can be managed if spotted in time, but at the extremes can cause up to 30% yield loss.”

The increased incidence is connected to higher air temperatures at selected sites for the last eight months.

Dunne explained that air temperatures every month (except for January) have been 12% to 14% warmer compared to long-term averages.

Winds

He suspects this temperature increase, in addition to easterly winds bringing spores from other countries and evolution in the genetic make-up of the disease, means yellow rust is present in many crops in eastern counties this year that haven’t seen rust for over five years.

The air temperature increase also means crops are ripening two weeks ahead of normal for this time of year.

Over 150 growers, merchants and sales representatives gathered at Goldcrop’s trial variety site at Dunleer, Co Louth over two days this week to hear an update on the latest crop variety trials.