Liffey Mills has announced that it will offer growers a green barley price of €210/t at 20% moisture content delivered to a local branch for harvest 2025.

The offer, which is for spring barley only, is available from Thursday 13 February and will be open until Friday 21 February.

It comes ahead of the spring planting season.

Growers who want to avail of the offer should contact their Liffey Mills technical representative.

A statement from the company said: “Top-yielding varieties of seed must be purchased from Liffey Mills to qualify for this price.”

The seed area locked into the price will have to be purchased from Liffey Mills.

The statement continued: “Given the uncertainty in feed and malting markets, we want to create a platform to give growers some positivity going forward.”

At present, the dried November native barley price is reported to be trading around €230/t, which equates to a green price of approximately €200/t.

Feed barley prices have been less steady in recent weeks. For example, it was reported to be trading at around €235/t during the month of January.

Malting cuts

The announcement comes after Boortmalt suppliers were told that their malting barley contracts would be cut for this season. Growers are still being made aware of these cuts as individual merchants, supplying Boortmalt, calculate what those cuts will be to their suppliers.

The price offered by Liffey Mills for feed barley is just €20/t behind the fixed price of €230/t offered by Boortmalt for malting barley this week.