Fergal Mahon harvesting spring barley at Portland, Lorrha, Co Tipperary. The crop was averaging 3t/ac with a moisture content of 17%. Earlier this week, Fergal had 120 acres harvested out of a total of 250. His son Conor and daughter Leanne are baling the straw and drawing the grain. \ Odhran Ducie

The news that additional capacity to process more malting barley is to come on stream is a positive boost for the tillage sector.

The reality is that this year, farmers that grew spring barley and who were successful in meeting the malt specification received a €60/t to €70/t price premium. At the end of the day, this was what the farmers had left after costs of production.

If the tillage sector is to remain viable, farmers need to grow more premium products, and the capacity to handle this is the first step in process. Best of luck to Tirlán and Dairygold on this initiative.