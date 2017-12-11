Sign in to your account
Weather disrupts Elphin in-calf heifer sale

By on
A special entry of 44 in-calf heifers that were due to go under the hammer in Elphin on Monday evening will now be sold on Friday night.
Dangerous road conditions stemming from heavy snowfalls and sub-zero temperatures have disrupted mart sales on Monday with entries in sales that are taking place much smaller as a result.

Dangerous road conditions stemming from heavy snowfalls and sub-zero temperatures have disrupted mart sales on Monday with entries in sales that are taking place much smaller as a result.

Dangerous road conditions in Roscommon have led to a special in-calf heifer sale of 44 springing heifers that were due to be sold in Elphin mart tonight being cancelled. The sale will now take place on Friday night, 14 December at 6.30pm.

The heifers are being offered by Sean Brennan and include 22 Limousin cross and 22 Simmental cross heifers scanned in calf to four and five star Limousin sires.

The heifers, which are about two and a half years old are due to calve from December to February with individual service dates available for each lot. All animals have been covered for Blackleg, BVD, Leptospirosis and IBR.

This evening’s [Monday] weekly sheep and cattle sale in Elphin mart are going ahead as normal.

Further information can be received from Sean Brennan on 086 8179246 or Elphin mart on 071-9635061.

Read more

In pictures: farms coated in snow

Feeding in the freezing cold and frost

