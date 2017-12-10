Sign in to your account
In pictures: farms coated in snow

By on
Parts of the country woke up to a blanket of snow on Sunday morning and there was plenty of farmers who took to Twitter to share their snow snaps.
Parts of the country woke up to a blanket of snow on Sunday morning and there was plenty of farmers who took to Twitter to share their snow snaps.

Suzanna Crampton of Zwartbles Ireland was out feeding her sheep and alpacas in the snow.

In Ballingarry/Kilmanagh, Co Tipperary and Co Kilkenny, Dara Walton took a few photos, with happy cattle indoors.

In Waterford, Farmer Writer, Kieran Sullivan got the ewes fed and got inside to defrost.

Seamus Dunne in the midlands is pondering whether he should go into the Christmas card business, with his snow photo.

Our other resident Farmer Writer Brian Nicholson is happy that the ewes aren’t lambing just yet.

If you have any more photos from your farm, you can send them to news@farmersjournal.ie

Severe frost and ice as temperatures to plummet to -8

Feeding in the freezing cold and frost

