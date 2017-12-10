In pictures: farms coated in snow

Edward Dudley captured these two pedigree Hereford weanling bulls in the snow in Co Tipperary.

Parts of the country woke up to a blanket of snow on Sunday morning and there was plenty of farmers who took to Twitter to share their snow snaps.

Suzanna Crampton of Zwartbles Ireland was out feeding her sheep and alpacas in the snow.

Feeding in the snow pic.twitter.com/PvaxD5l1Zk — Zwartbles Ireland (@ZwartblesIE) December 10, 2017

In Ballingarry/Kilmanagh, Co Tipperary and Co Kilkenny, Dara Walton took a few photos, with happy cattle indoors.

Snow hanging from the electric fence, the cattle are glad they're inside looking out than outside looking in ?? #wintersnow #farming pic.twitter.com/2FK2xozVZO — Dara Walton (@WaltonDara) December 10, 2017

In Waterford, Farmer Writer, Kieran Sullivan got the ewes fed and got inside to defrost.

Ewes fed so time to defrost pic.twitter.com/qnIYmXUXL5 — Kieran Sullivan (@kieran_sullivan) December 10, 2017

Seamus Dunne in the midlands is pondering whether he should go into the Christmas card business, with his snow photo.

Should I do Christmas cards pic.twitter.com/cnXxxGR4wa — Seamus Dunne (@SwSeamus) December 10, 2017

Our other resident Farmer Writer Brian Nicholson is happy that the ewes aren’t lambing just yet.

At least the ewes aren’t lambing pic.twitter.com/uAsuVzs4Ux — Bnicholson ?? (@bnicholson32) December 10, 2017

