In pictures: farms coated in snow
Suzanna Crampton of Zwartbles Ireland was out feeding her sheep and alpacas in the snow.
Feeding in the snow pic.twitter.com/PvaxD5l1Zk— Zwartbles Ireland (@ZwartblesIE) December 10, 2017
In Ballingarry/Kilmanagh, Co Tipperary and Co Kilkenny, Dara Walton took a few photos, with happy cattle indoors.
Snow hanging from the electric fence, the cattle are glad they're inside looking out than outside looking in ?? #wintersnow #farming pic.twitter.com/2FK2xozVZO— Dara Walton (@WaltonDara) December 10, 2017
In Waterford, Farmer Writer, Kieran Sullivan got the ewes fed and got inside to defrost.
Ewes fed so time to defrost pic.twitter.com/qnIYmXUXL5— Kieran Sullivan (@kieran_sullivan) December 10, 2017
Seamus Dunne in the midlands is pondering whether he should go into the Christmas card business, with his snow photo.
Should I do Christmas cards pic.twitter.com/cnXxxGR4wa— Seamus Dunne (@SwSeamus) December 10, 2017
Our other resident Farmer Writer Brian Nicholson is happy that the ewes aren’t lambing just yet.
At least the ewes aren’t lambing pic.twitter.com/uAsuVzs4Ux— Bnicholson ?? (@bnicholson32) December 10, 2017
If you have any more photos from your farm, you can send them to news@farmersjournal.ie
