€840,000 in funding for agricultural shows

At the Virginia Agricultural show in Co Cavan. \ Philip Doyle

Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring has announced financial support for shows around the country.

The Government will give €7,000 to each of the 120 agricultural shows run by the Irish Shows Association (ISA) in the Republic of Ireland, it has been announced.

The allocation is being made in coordination with the ISA.

Speaking following the announcement, Minister Ring said: “This funding will ensure that the smaller shows, some of which have struggled in recent years, get a greater level of assistance on a pro rata basis.

“Agricultural shows represent the best of rural communities. Giving them some support is the right thing to do.”

He added that the support was given to alleviate financial and weather difficulties suffered by a number of shows in recent years.

While the shows mostly rely on volunteer work, the funding is expected to help with expenses such as advertising and printing, ambulance cover, rosettes and trophies, and expenses for judges.

