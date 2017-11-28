Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
€840,000 in funding for agricultural shows
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

€840,000 in funding for agricultural shows

By on
Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring has announced financial support for shows around the country.
Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring has announced financial support for shows around the country.

The Government will give €7,000 to each of the 120 agricultural shows run by the Irish Shows Association (ISA) in the Republic of Ireland, it has been announced.

The allocation is being made in coordination with the ISA.

Speaking following the announcement, Minister Ring said: “This funding will ensure that the smaller shows, some of which have struggled in recent years, get a greater level of assistance on a pro rata basis.

“Agricultural shows represent the best of rural communities. Giving them some support is the right thing to do.”

He added that the support was given to alleviate financial and weather difficulties suffered by a number of shows in recent years.

While the shows mostly rely on volunteer work, the funding is expected to help with expenses such as advertising and printing, ambulance cover, rosettes and trophies, and expenses for judges.

Read more

Cattle section of Athlone Agri Show cancelled due to lack of sponsors

More in News
Christmas election avoided after Tánaiste resigns
News
Christmas election avoided after Tánaiste resigns
By Amy Forde on 28 November 2017
Member
Volatility is the biggest challenge facing dairy farmers
News
Volatility is the biggest challenge facing dairy farmers
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 28 November 2017
Member
No penalty or payment for GLAS farmers who didn't plant catch crops
News
No penalty or payment for GLAS farmers who didn't plant catch crops
By Amy Forde on 28 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
€7.4m extra for rural access roads
News
€7.4m extra for rural access roads
By Thomas Hubert on 27 November 2017
Member
Northern Ireland diary of events
News
Northern Ireland diary of events
By Contributor on 15 November 2017
Member
Ringer helper wanted
Dealer
Ringer helper wanted
By The Dealer on 09 November 2017
Bridgeway Diamon Bale Feeders
Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
View ad
Heav duty gates and feeding barriers delivery available
...
View ad
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad

Place ad