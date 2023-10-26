The elections for Argentina’s president on Sunday weren’t conclusive. With no candidate reaching the 45% of the vote, a second run-off vote will now take place on 19 November.

It will be between the top two candidates, the current economy minister Sergio Massa and Javier Milei.

Sergio Massa, from the current left-of-centre Peronist party, was the surprise leader after the first round of voting, with 36% of the vote.

Meanwhile, his challenger, who led the primaries in August, is considered a populist right-wing libertarian and was supported by the previous Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

Argentina is the fourth-largest beef exporter in the world, and the future of Argentina’s farmers and exporters is very much shaped by government policy. The policies of both candidates cause uncertainty, though for different reasons.

Javier Milei is proposing to replace the Argentinian peso with the US dollar as the country’s currency.

This would add to the already-chaotic state of Argentina’s finances, where the value of the peso has now collapsed, having been in decline for years, and inflation is running at 140%.

The current government has not historically been farmer or export-friendly, and imposed a 30-day ban on beef exports in June 2021 – they considered doing the same in August this year when Javier Milei won the primary election.

Their reasoning for putting barriers in place for beef exports is to control domestic beef prices for the largest per capita beef eating population in the world.

Argentina faces huge economic uncertainty, whoever wins on 19 November.