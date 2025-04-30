Aurivo Co-operative Society reported a 13.5% increase in revenue to €725.1m, a 236% jump in operating profit to €17m and a 1.5% increase in milk volume collected to 516m litres in 2024.

The co-op paid €3m into a milk stability fund to help manage future milk price volatility and reduced net debt by more than half to €11.5m.

On a divisional level, revenue was increased at the consumer foods, dairy ingredients and marts divisions, while revenue was 1% lower in agribusiness, a drop which was driven by lower prices during the year.

The co-op welcomed 24 new dairy suppliers during the year, which it said accounted for 20% of all new entrants to dairying in the Republic of Ireland in 2024.

'Prudent management'

Aurivo chair Raymond Barlow said: “Through prudent management, ongoing strategic investments and a steadfast commitment to supporting our farmer members, we will continue to position ourselves for long-term growth and resilience.”

Aurivo CEO Donal Tierney said: “Following a very difficult 2023 for the entire Irish dairy sector, I am pleased to report that in 2024 Aurivo reported a very strong financial performance. 2024 was a year of steady progress and it puts us in good stead to face the challenges that lie ahead in 2025.”

