Larry Carroll of Coughlan Carroll and Co, ifac CEO John Donoghue, and partners Rosaleen White and Martin Coughlan of Coughlan Carroll and Co.

Ifac has acquired Kilkenny-based accountancy firm Coughlan Carroll and Co in a move that has further expanded the footprint of the tax, accounting and business advice service provider.

Coughlan Carroll and Co’s staff will now operate from ifac’s offices at Danville Business Park, Kilkenny.

Ifac has said that the acquisition strengthens its position in the top 10 accountancy firms in the country.

It has 30 offices and 575 strong team working across accounting, tax, audit, corporate finance, consultancy, corporate recovery, payroll, financial planning, company secretarial, and business valuations.

Chief executive John Donoghue stated that ifac “growing fast” with the Kilkenny acquisition “strengthening our expertise and proposition for SME business owners in the south-east”.

“Our newly extended team is committed to supporting our clients as they achieve their business goals, create jobs, and positively impact communities across Ireland.”

Partner at Coughlan Carroll and Co, Martin Coughlan, stated that Ifac’s offering was the “right fit for us”.

“Our integration is hugely beneficial for our clients who now have access to a large and diverse team of experts and a wide range of quality professional services,” Coughlan commented.