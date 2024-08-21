France - wheat quality drops
With the wheat harvest almost completed, only 47% of the crop has been rated good to very good, down from 76% in 2023.
New Zealand - dairy cash raise
Embattled dairy company Synlait Milk will raise NZ$218m (€120m) from China’s Bright Dairy and A2 Milk to avoid insolvency.
Argentina - beef consumption drops
Beef consumption in Argentina dropped 14% in the first seven months of the year as the country endures a strong recession and high inflation.
US - corn and soy prices dip
Soybean and corn export prices for the US hit the lowest prices since 2020, with favourable growing conditions meaning high yields are forecast as Chinese demand remains sluggish.
