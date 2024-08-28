USA – chicken settlement
Pilgrim’s Pride has agreed to pay $100m to settle allegations that it conspired with rivals to underpay chicken farmers, the largest payment in the seven-year-old antitrust case.
Mexico – top 20
Mexican dairy company Grupo Lala entered Rabobank’s list of global top 20 dairy processors, replacing Glanbia, which dropped down the ranking.
Switzerland – Nestlé CEO
Nestlé announced that Laurent Freixe will become the company’s new CEO from 1 September, replacing Mark Schneider, who held the role for eight years.
New Zealand – job cuts
Fonterra announced that 80 jobs will be cut from its finance office in New Zealand as part of the company’s on-going restructuring.
