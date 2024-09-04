Olive trees in Spain where a rebound in the harvest is forecast.

New Zealand - UHT investment

Fonterra announced a €84m investment in its UHT cream plant, as the company expects demand to increase 4% every year to 2032.

Ivory Coast - disease to hit cocoa

The International Cocoa Organisation raised its forecast for the size of the deficit in world cocoa production, as disease and bad weather hit production in Ivory Coast and Ghana.

Spain - olive oil shortage may be over

Crop forecasts suggest the worst of the global olive oil shortage may be over, as the 2024/2025 harvest is expected to show a rebound.

USA - low farmer moods

A measure of farmer sentiment dived to the lowest level since 2015, as a rapid fall in crop prices in August hit the outlook for incomes.