A section of the crowd at the Munster Dairy Producer Organisation meeting in Adare Co. Limerick on June 27 2024.

The Munster Dairy Producer Organisation (MDPO) began signing up farmers at its first public meeting since being granted official status by the Department of Agriculture, at the Woodland’s Hotel in Adare on Thursday 27 June.

Addressing the crowd of over 150, interim chair James Doyle of the MDPO said that the group was born out of “frustration, desperation and non-representation of dairy farmers” adding that “for a number of years we have been disappointed with broken promises and anything that goes with it.”

He said the group hoped to be a voice for every dairy farmer in Munster, noting that there were farmers in the room from Tipperary and Waterford.

He thanked the room for the support for the group, and said that if they stood behind the MDPO he would “leave no stone unturned and would fight every corner and cause for the milk producer”. He urged every farmer to sign the membership form and pay the €100 membership fee.

He clarified that by filling the form, farmers would not be giving their milk to the MDPO. “If we get negotiating with Kerry or any other processor and get a supply agreement arranged, only then will you decide what to do with your milk.”

Garry McCarthy, interim vice-chair MDPO, Rosaleen O'Reilly, secretary, and interim chair James Doyle of the Munster Diary Producer Organisation.

Interim vice-chair Garry McCarthy succinctly outlined what he wanted the group to achieve: “All we want in the future is a fair price for our milk and whoever we sell it to, we just want a small bit of respect.”

Barrister, and former chief executive of the ICMSA, Ciaran Doyle addressed the gathering to outline the legal background to the MDPO and explain what contracts it might negotiate on behalf of members would have legal standing.

Diarmaid MacColgáin from Concept Dairy gave his outlook for the global dairy industry and outlined how much Irish processors have spent in recent years adding capacity.

The presentations were followed by almost an hour of questions from the floor, with attendees looking for details on how the MDPO would work, what would come next in the process and how much more they could get for their milk.

Nobody in the room spoke in opposition to the MDPO, and there was no support obvious for the processing industry.

Dairy farmers’ current supply contracts with Kerry Dairy Ireland expire at the end of April 2026. In recent weeks CEO of the company, Pat Murphy, told the Irish Farmers Journal that a fresh supply contract has been drawn up and will soon be shared with farmers.

The next meeting of the MDPO is in the Rose Hotel in Tralee on Tuesday, 2 July, with the last of the three gatherings for the initial membership drive on Wednesday, 3 July, in the Woodstock hotel in Ennis.