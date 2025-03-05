Fake milk maker Oatly recently reported earnings which showed the company’s loss reduced to 14 cents per share and revenues increased.

The Swedish company has engaged in a significant cost-cutting and rationalisation programme over the last two years which has resulted in fewer workers, fewer production facilities and lower production capacity.

That production capacity has been reduced from a planned 1,400m litres per year to around 900m litres per year.

The company said that it expects to report positive adjusted earnings in 2025.

Bad news for Beyond Meat

At Beyond Meat there is a less-rosy outlook. Annual results showed yet another loss for the fake-meat maker, with the company also reporting a drop in the volume of product sold. In 2024, the company had costs of €1.47 for every €1 of sales.

Beyond Meat also announced that it is cutting more jobs and completely withdrawing from the Chinese market. Its CEO, Ethan Brown, said that Beyond Meat continues to pursue its main goals “with considerable confidence in the long-term growth of the global plant-based meat industry”.

Investors do not seem to share his optimism, with shares in the company down 16% so far this year, and more than 98% below their all-time high.

Shares in Oatly are down 40% so far this year and also down more than 98% from their all-time high. In the case of both companies, it seems like their plans for expansion and profitability are still not aligning with the level of consumer demand for their products.