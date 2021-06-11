The webinar and social media take-over will take place on Tuesday 29 June. / Donal O' Leary

The overall winners of the 2020 National Dairy Council (NDC) and Kerrygold quality milk awards will host this year’s national milk quality farm walk.

Richard and Wendy Starrett of Lifford, Co Donegal, will host the online event on Tuesday 29 June.

The event will take the form of a webinar and social media takeover by the family.

The annual event will be organised by Teagasc, with support provided from Aurivo, the NDC and Ornua, and the excellence of Irish dairy farming will celebrated over the day.

NDC and Kerrygold milk quality award overall winners 2020, Richard & Wendy Starrett.

The family will feature in extensive interviews, along with local Teagasc advisor Tommy Doherty and Aurivo farm profitability specialist Majella McCafferty.

Sustainability

The approach taken by the Starretts to ensure environmental sustainability is protected when producing quality milk will be the focus of much of the event’s proceedings.

The NDC has praised the ever-increasing standard of entries into the milk quality awards since the establishment of the competition in 2009, crediting the high quality of Irish milk to the immense dedication of Irish family farms.

The virtual event will be moderated by milk quality award judge Jack Kennedy of the Irish Farmers Journal and will begin at 11am live from the Starrett farm.