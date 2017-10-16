Beef factories closed during ex-hurricane Ophelia

Major meat processing companies have now stopped slaughtering cattle until safer conditions resume.

A spokesman for ABP told the Irish Farmers Journal said that after limited slaughtering at some locations on Monday morning, all plants had closed by lunchtime.

“Our procurement teams are in contact with our suppliers and any displacement from today will be accommodated later this week,” the spokesman said. “The priority now is that everybody stays safe.”

Dawn Meats also ceased slaughtering at all its factories on Monday morning and a spokesman said there were no plans to re-open during the day.

The Department of Agriculture, as well as DAERA in Northern Ireland, told the Irish Farmers Journal that there were no general orders for meat factories to close down today, with each processor making its own decisions.

Kepak and Liffey Meats have been contacted.

