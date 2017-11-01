Beef sector needs to be more efficient, says Kepak man
By Patrick Donohoe on 02 November 2017
Beef farmers are considered to be the poor relation when compared to other sectors, but there is room to improvement said one senior figure in the industry.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Amy Forde on 01 November 2017
By Anthony Jordan on 01 November 2017
Related Stories
By Patrick Donohoe on 29 October 2017
By Patrick Donohoe on 29 October 2017
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...