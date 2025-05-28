This Simmental bull was born on 26 Feb 2024 . He weighed in with a 438kg carcass (58% kill out). He was sired by Kilkitt Notorious and out of an Aberdeen Angus cross Limousin cow (Replacement Index: €130). He graded a U=4- and came into €3420.

Following last week’s farm walk on Wesley Browne’s farm walk in Co Monaghan he has since slaughtered the first of his 2024 born bulls. The four bulls were slaughtered on the 22 May and were weighed the day before slaughter.

This Simmental bull born on 6th March 2024 weighed in with a 445kg carcass (62% kill out). He was sired by Kilkitt Notorious and out of a Limousin cross cow. He graded an E-3- and came into €3495.

The four Simmental bulls were all sired by Wesley’s Simmental stock bull, Kilkitt Notorious and out of homebred cows.

This Simmental bull was born on 7 March 2024 (14 months and 15 days). He weighed in with a 414kg carcass (57% kill out). He was sired by Kilkitt Notorious and out of an Aberdeen Angus x Simmental cow (Replacement Index: €90). He graded a U=3+ and came into €3230.

The bulls averaged 727kg liveweight and averaged 428.5kg carcase weight with a 59% kill out. The U grading bulls were paid out at €7.80/kg with the E grading bull coming in at €7.86/kg.

This Simmental bull born on 26 Feb 2024 (14 months and 21 days) had a carcass weight of 417kg (59% kill out). He was sired by Kilkitt Notorious and out of an Aberdeen Angus x Limousin cow (Replacement Index: €130). He graded a U=3= and came into €3256.

The bulls averaged €3,350.50/head. Commenting on the bull performance Wesley said “I’m really happy with the bulls’ performance and especially pleased with the fat covers on the younger bulls.

The fat covers mean I can look at drafting more bulls in the group this week.”