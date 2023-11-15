"ICBF should not change the eurostar ratings after we have entered the contract for five years. If I had known all this beforehand, I most definitely would not have joined SCEP." – Thomas Burke

'Stop infighting'

"ICBF is constantly changing the index figures, so it’s very difficult to make a sound breeding decision. The farming groups need to join forces and face the Government head on, stop infighting!" – David Ronan

"ICBF are trying to get the beef farmer to follow the same parameters as what made the ICBF successful on the dairy side. But it is different on the beef side. They need to separate the two and find a successful independent system which works for the beef farmer." – PJ McGrath

"As a farmer that has used AI breeding for 25 years and always tried to keep balance, ICBF are trying to wreck havoc with the suckler herd and seemingly Teagasc is on board with them." – Michael Mitchell

"These changes should have been made before we joined SCEP; there was no mention of any change at SCEP meetings." – Louis McDonagh

"We have enough Angus and Hereford cattle in our system from the dairy herds – I’m not saying that there is anything wrong with them, but forcing suckler farmers to go down this road is a negative step. We need continental bloodlines to remain in our national herd." – Seamus Crotty

Changed environment

"We, as suckler farmers, are in a changed environment. We are coming under severe pressure from rising costs and environmental legislation. We need to have a scientific and proof-based argument against those who wish to see our livestock numbers decreased and decimated to see their vision of climate change implemented. If we have proof through our breeding strategies and improvements throughout better use of grass-based systems, we can counter argue against these bodies.

"We are at the stage in suckler farming in this country where the age profile of our farmers is getting older, and some are unable to handle suckler cows like they used to. We have to let younger farmers see that suckler farming is an option for them on their farms, whether full-time or part-time, and show through improved management and improved direct supports that there is a profit to be made.

"We need to use the SCEP and other schemes to put in front of the Government and tell them to look and see how much progress our suckler farmers are making on climate change within their own farm gates, but we need more money from Government to drive their imposed emissions targets. Meeting targets costs money." – Declan Hanrahan