The Irish Beef and Lamb Association has raised just over €5,000 to fund a challenge to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation’s (ICBF) changes to the beef indexes.

A farmer meeting to discuss the latest changes to ICBF indexes was held in Athlone on Wednesday last.

Farmers vented their frustration at the changes and on the night suckler farmers were asked to donate to a gofundme page to raise €5,000 to seek legal opinion on whether a court injunction could be granted against ICBF on publishing the revised indexes.

Pending this legal opinion, the organisation will then look to raise €20,000 to seek the injunction. The Irish Farmers Journal understands that IBLA has received an invitation to the ICBF stakeholder forum which takes place next Thursday in Portlaoise. For more see Pedigree section.