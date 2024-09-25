A new vaccine for Mycoplasma Bovis, a strain of pneumonia common on Irish cattle farms, has been launched.

It is estimated that 44% of the Irish dairy herd has been exposed. It’s also a particular problem on some farms that are purchasing higher numbers of animals, where a lot of animal mixing is taking place. Up until now no vaccine has been available and the disease sometimes had a poor response to antibiotics on certain farms. Interchem Ireland recently launched the new vaccine called Myco B One Dose and it’s expected to cost between €12-€13/head to vaccinate animals.

The vaccine is available through vets and can be administered to all types of cattle. Farmers should speak to their vets about the timing of use.