A new vaccine for Mycoplasma Bovis, a strain of pneumonia common on Irish cattle farms, has been launched.
It is estimated that 44% of the Irish dairy herd has been exposed. It’s also a particular problem on some farms that are purchasing higher numbers of animals, where a lot of animal mixing is taking place. Up until now no vaccine has been available and the disease sometimes had a poor response to antibiotics on certain farms. Interchem Ireland recently launched the new vaccine called Myco B One Dose and it’s expected to cost between €12-€13/head to vaccinate animals.
The vaccine is available through vets and can be administered to all types of cattle. Farmers should speak to their vets about the timing of use.
A new vaccine for Mycoplasma Bovis, a strain of pneumonia common on Irish cattle farms, has been launched.
It is estimated that 44% of the Irish dairy herd has been exposed. It’s also a particular problem on some farms that are purchasing higher numbers of animals, where a lot of animal mixing is taking place. Up until now no vaccine has been available and the disease sometimes had a poor response to antibiotics on certain farms. Interchem Ireland recently launched the new vaccine called Myco B One Dose and it’s expected to cost between €12-€13/head to vaccinate animals.
The vaccine is available through vets and can be administered to all types of cattle. Farmers should speak to their vets about the timing of use.
SHARING OPTIONS: