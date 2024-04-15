Spring 2024 has been tough on farmers and it has left many people at an all-time low in terms of morale, mental health and enthusiasm to head out into the yard every day.
While it is easy said, try to keep a positive mindset as much as possible.
Also, pay attention to the mood and body language of friends and neighbours when talking to them.
Drop in on a neighbour or call at the local mart for an hour. These farmers are facing similar challenges to yourself, so it is good to hear how they are coping over a cup of tea.
Make a point to change the subject away from weather as much as possible, as this topic can turn a conversation in a negative tone.
There are plenty of other things happening in the world outside farming. A 10-minute recap of the local club match last weekend or expectations from the big championship games to come will be more upbeat.
Weather conditions are forecast to take a turn for the better and, hopefully, grazing and fieldwork can start in the next week to 10 days.
Until then, small things like a bit of craic with a few farming friends will help give the mind a lift.
Read more
Camera at the Mart: farmer buyers very active in New Ross calf sale
Five tips to prepare stock bulls for breeding
Spring 2024 has been tough on farmers and it has left many people at an all-time low in terms of morale, mental health and enthusiasm to head out into the yard every day.
While it is easy said, try to keep a positive mindset as much as possible.
Also, pay attention to the mood and body language of friends and neighbours when talking to them.
Drop in on a neighbour or call at the local mart for an hour. These farmers are facing similar challenges to yourself, so it is good to hear how they are coping over a cup of tea.
Make a point to change the subject away from weather as much as possible, as this topic can turn a conversation in a negative tone.
There are plenty of other things happening in the world outside farming. A 10-minute recap of the local club match last weekend or expectations from the big championship games to come will be more upbeat.
Weather conditions are forecast to take a turn for the better and, hopefully, grazing and fieldwork can start in the next week to 10 days.
Until then, small things like a bit of craic with a few farming friends will help give the mind a lift.
Read more
Camera at the Mart: farmer buyers very active in New Ross calf sale
Five tips to prepare stock bulls for breeding
SHARING OPTIONS: