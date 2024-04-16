Michael Flanagan, CEO National Hall of Fame Awards; Minister Pippa Hackett Minister of State for land use and biodiversity; Pat Gilligan, FBD Insurance area manager for midlands and western region.

The 20th FBD National Hall of Fame awards will be held at a banquet in the Sheraton Hotel, Athlone, on Sunday 5 May.

Michael Fitzmaurice TD will present 11 recipients from the bovine industry in Ireland with their awards.

This year’s awards are being sponsored by Herdwatch.

Nine recipients from the ovine industry will also receive their awards, which are sponsored by the Kepak Group, while three recipients from the equine industry will also receive their awards on the night.

The legendary racehorse trainer Willie Mullins, fresh from his Cheltenham and Aintree successes, is receiving the FBD National Hall of Fame lifetime achievement award for his enormous contribution to the Irish and European racing industry.

Invention

The FBD National Hall of Fame farmers' oscar award goes to Seamus Dunne, Ballyfin, Portlaoise, for his invention called Crushmate, which makes the handling of cattle in crushes much easier and safer.

TR Dallas will supply the music for what should be a most enjoyable night for the 350-plus guests.

Speaking about the event, National Hall of Fame awards CEO Michael Flanagan said: “It’s remarkable to think that the awards are now in their 20th year and still going strong. It’s always a great night and a way to celebrate all that is good about our livestock industry.”