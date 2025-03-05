The lowest drop out rate was Sligo, with just 18% (145 farmers) exiting. \ Philip Doyle

Over 4,500 farmers have dropped out of the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) since it was launched in 2023.

The Department of Agriculture received 20,861 valid applications by the closing date of 22 May 2023, but the latest figures show that there were just 16,351 farmers participating in the scheme on 24 February.

This means that just over one-fifth of farmers have dropped out of the scheme.

Some 31% of the 781 farmers that applied in Monaghan have left the scheme. Galway saw the largest number of farmers drop out, with 575 farmers leaving since the scheme started in 2023.

The lowest drop out rate was Sligo, with just 18% (145 farmers) exiting. Failure to comply with scheme conditions and frustration with meeting genetic targets are some of the reasons farmers have left.