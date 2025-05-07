Beef finishers have weathered the four-week storm that April brought to the beef trade, with a rise in quotes pointing to the trade turning the corner as we head into the summer.

May and June were always tight months for cattle supplies and this year looks to be no different. In fact, if anything, supplies could be set to tighten more compared to other years.

The prime cattle kill is running 25,000 head above the same four-month January to April period in 2024, on the back of farmers capitalising on a good beef price in spring.

These cattle were killed at a young age and lighter weights, hence the extra numbers required to meet demand in key markets.

High export numbers in 2024 are also coming home to roost, with fewer bullocks and heifers in the system for finishing in 2025.

UK numbers

It’s interesting to note that the UK didn’t see any drop in beef quotes over the last four weeks, leaving questions to be answered as to why the Irish price came under so much pressure in the last month.

The latest analysis of the Animal Identification and Movement (AIM) database shows there were 48,000 fewer cattle aged 18-24 months on farms on 1 March 2025 compared with 1 March 2024.

This reduction in supply of slaughter age cattle is likely to keep cattle supplies in the farmers’ favour for the remainder of 2025.

Good weather and two UK bank holidays in May will always bring a lift in barbecue meat sales, with manufacturing beef already seeing a lift in price this week.