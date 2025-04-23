Factories continue to try and apply pressure to the beef trade, with most processors easing back quotes by 10-20 cent/kg this week.

The move has seen a big backlash from some finishers, who purchased dear stores at the beginning of 2025 for a May finish.

Base quotes are working off €7.50 for bullocks and €7.60/kg is the tops reported for heifers this week with a share of heifers also being bought at €7.50/kg.

There are a number of processors trying to quote €7.40/kg for next week but getting little traction at the lower quote.

Flat prices of as high as €8.00 are still on table for in-spec Aberdeen Angus cattle, although factories are a little more reluctant to quote flat prices for other cattle in the last few days.

Most of this week’s cattle were purchased last week at last week’s prices. Some agents are trying to quote lower for next week’s kill, but at the moment farmers are not moving or panicking about selling at the lower quotes.

While factories are arguing that they have plenty of cattle coming into their hands, a lot of agents are talking about tighter numbers in May, and there is a thought that the current price pressure is creating some wiggle room for a May increase.

Cows

Cows continue to trade at very steady prices, with €7.10/kg to €7.20/kg on the table for well-fleshed R-grading cows in the south of the country and €7.30/kg where bigger numbers are involved.

U-grading cows are up to €7.30/kg to €7.40/kg, with O-grading suckler cows trading from €7.00/kg to €7.05/kg in some factories.

O-grading dairy cows are being quoted at €6.80/kg to €6.90/kg. P+3 cows are working off €6.40/kg to €6.60/kg, depending on weight, age, flesh and numbers, with €6.70/kg paid to large feeders this week for bigger loads of cows.

Bulls

Under-24-month-old bulls are still working off €7.50/kg to €7.70/kg for U-grading bulls and higher where larger numbers are involved.

Flat prices as high as €7.80/kg are still being paid to some larger suppliers for mixes of U and R grading bulls. R grading bulls are at €7.30/kg to €7.40/kg, while O grading bulls are being bought at €7.20/kg to €7.30/kg.

IFA livestock chairman Declan Hanrahan said “The UK market remains the most important market for our beef and is setting the trend on beef prices.

Since the beginning of April, steer prices have risen by over 18c/kg and continues to increase.

“Very few finishers are accepting the lower quotes with deals available 10c to 20 c/kg above quotes for larger and specialist lots of cattle as factories struggle to fill lucrative long-term contracts that they must honour”

The latest supermarket spend data from the UK paints a positive picture for retails spending on beef products.

For the post-Christmas spending period of the 12 weeks up until 23 March 2025, mince volume sales were up by 1.8%, while diced beef sales saw a 14.6% increase. Steak sales also recorded an increase, up 0.6% year-on-year.

AHDB also reported an increase in burger and grill sales up 0.8% on the same period.

Spend on beef products in UK retailers was up 4.4% during the 12-week period when compared with the same period in 2024.

The trade remains very positive in the UK with Scotland being the standout market. R4L bullocks rose 11.6p/kg in the week ending 12 April 2025 with the average R4L bullock coming in at 718p/kg (€8.77/kg incl VAT).

NI Comment

Base quotes remain steady in Northern Ireland this week, with 686p (€8.38/kg incl VAT) still available for U3 animals on the back of solid demand for finished cattle.