The beef trade has climbed another step this week, with quotes up another 5c to 10c/kg in a lot of locations.

Bullocks have kicked on to €6.80/kg in some locations, although there are still factories trying to buy bullocks at €6.70/kg, but not getting a lot at the lower price.

Heifers have moved up to a €6.90/kg base in almost all locations, with €7/kg now on the table where numbers are involved.

The increase in base prices has also lifted flat prices, with €7.50/kg flat price being paid for both Aberdeen Angus bullocks and heifers this week, again where larger numbers are involved.

Quotes of €7.30/kg to €7.40/kg are more common this week as a flat price for in-spec Aberdeen Angus bullocks and heifers.

Cows

Cows continue to move in a positive direction, with €6.70/kg now on the table for well-fleshed R grading cows in the south of the country and €6.80/kg where bigger numbers are involved.

U grading cows are up to €6.80/kg, with O grading suckler cows making their way up to €6.40/kg to €6.50/kg in some factories.

O grading dairy cows are being quoted at €6.30/kg to €6.40/kg.

P+3 cows are working off €6.20/kg to €6.25/kg, depending on weight, age, flesh and numbers, with €6.30/kg paid to a few large feeders for P grading cows.

Heavy cull cows are regularly hitting €3,500 and over it at the moment in marts and for anybody with a small number of cows, the mart is still the best place to go.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are still working off €7.00/kg to €7.10/kg for U grading bulls and higher where larger numbers are involved.

Flat prices of as high as €7.20/kg have been paid to some larger suppliers this week for mixes of U and R grading bulls.

R grading bulls are at €6.90/kg to €7.00/kg, while O grading bulls are being bought at €6.60/kg to €6.70/kg. Under-16-month bulls are working off a base price of €6.70/kg to €6.80/kg before any QA bonus or grid payments are added.