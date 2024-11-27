With storm Bert causing power outages and blocking roads throughout Donegal, it led to a smaller than usual entry of 166 weanling in Milford Mart for its weekly weanling sale on Saturday. However, the clearance rate remained on par with previous weeks at 97%.

First into the ring were the bulls. Ringside bidding was strong for high-quality lots. With this sale being slightly later in the weanling season, many of the cattle present were a lot younger than earlier sales.

Lightweight continental-type bulls weighing from 200kg to 250kg sold from €750 to €1,070. Selling from €870 to €1,160 were those weighing from 250kg to 300kg.

Bulls

The most highly sought after bulls were those weighing from 300kg to 350kg. These sold from €1,000 to €1,370.

Continental bulls weighing from 350kg to 400kg sold from €1,090 to €1,460.

With the majority of weanlings present being younger, there wasn’t as many as previous weeks weighing over 400kg.

The weanlings weighing from 400kg upwards sold from €1,340 to €1,880.

Weanling heifer numbers were also greatly reduced from previous weeks and, similar to the bulls, there were many younger lighter heifers present.

Both ringside and online activity was very strong on the day for these younger continental heifers.

With a small number of heifers weighing under 250kg, they sold from €750 to €860.

The majority of heifers present weighed from 250kg to 350kg and sold from €860 to €1,390.

There was a small number of heifers weighing over 350kg.

Demand for these slightly heavier heifers remained consistent, with heifers ranging from €1,100 to €1,400.

Mart manager John Stewart commented: “With a smaller number of cattle present than previous weeks due to the bad weather, prices remained strong for the high-quality weanlings that have been passing through the ring all year. It is very positive to see the suckler farmer getting well paid over the past few months for producing these high-quality weanlings.”

In pictures

This December 2023-born Charolais heifer weighing 338kg sold for €1,180 (€3.49/kg).

This January 2024-born Charolais heifer weighing 374kg sold for €1,180 (€3.16/kg).

This July 2023-born Charolais heifer weighing 433kg sold for €1,390 (€3.21/kg).

This April 2024-born Limousin heifer weighing 292kg sold for €1,390 (€4.76/kg).

This February 2024-born Limousin heifer weighing 358kg sold for €1,100 (€3.07/kg).

This April 2024-born Limousin bull weighing 362kg sold for €1,340 (€3.70/kg).

This June 2024-born Limousin bull weighing 302kg sold for €1,090 (€3.61/kg).

This February 2024-born Charolais bull weighing 468kg sold for €1,630 (€3.49/kg).

This May 2024-born Salers-cross bull weighing 315kg sold for €1,240 (€3.94/kg).

This April 2024-born Charolais bull weighing 465kg sold for €1,640 (€3.53/kg).