Red and gold were the standout colours in Ennis Mart for the Co Clare mart’s weanling sale on Tuesday last.
A super turnout of bulls and heifers saw almost 600 go through the ring.
Compared with recent weeks, exporters had more competition in the bull trade.
Generally making between €900 and €1,400 with their weight, most of the bulls on offer weighed between 330kg and 420kg, with Charolais and Limousin the dominant breeds.
It was a high-end trade, with the majority of what was on offer selling for between €3.50/kg and €4/kg. There was a small number of lighter bulls but their €/kg price was similar to heavier cattle.
A sprinkling of Belgian Blue-crosses were joined at the top of the price/kg ranks by bulls of the other crosses which had potential to be E grading stock.
Speaking after the sale, mart manager Martin McNamara said: “A super yard of weanlings and the stock here were a credit to the producers.
“We had massive competition between farmers and exporters for the bulls.
“We’ve seen farmers compete more in the last fortnight - bull beef producers are anxious for stock and quality stock are getting scarce nationally, so they have no choice but to buy.”
This December 2023-born Belgian Blue-cross bull weighed 435kg and sold for €1,900 (€4.37/kg).
This January 2024-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 415kg and sold for €1,580 (€3.81/kg).
This November 2023-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 430kg and sold for €1660 (€3.86/kg).
This January 2024-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 485kg and sold for €1,740 (€3.59/kg).
This December 2023-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 350kg and sold for €1,400 (€4/kg).
This December 2023-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 440kg and sold for €1,630 (€3.71/kg).
This November 2023-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 475kg and sold for €1,740 (€3.66/kg).
This October 2023-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 425kg and sold for €1,610 (€3.79/kg).
This February 2024-born Belgian Blue-cross bull weighed 370kg and sold for €1,500 (€4.05/kg).
This September 2023-born Belgian Blue-cross bull weighed 500kg and sold for €1,900 (€3.80/kg).
This November 2023-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 395kg and sold for €1,540 (€3.90/kg).
This December 2023-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 420kg and sold for €1,550 (€3.61/kg).
This February 2024-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 350kg and sold for €1,400 (€4/kg).
This February 2024-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 455kg and sold for €1,650 (€3.63/kg).
This November 2023-born Belgian Blue-cross bull weighed 480kg and sold for €1,880 (€3.92/kg).
These January 2024-born Limousin-cross bulls weighed 385kg and sold for €1,440 (€3.74/kg).
This December 2023-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 485kg and sold for €1,890 (€3.90/kg).
This January 2024-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 405kg and sold for €1,480 (€3.65/kg).
