There were almost 600 weanlings on offer in Ennis Mart for its weanling sale on Tuesday last.

Red and gold were the standout colours in Ennis Mart for the Co Clare mart’s weanling sale on Tuesday last.

A super turnout of bulls and heifers saw almost 600 go through the ring.

Compared with recent weeks, exporters had more competition in the bull trade.

Generally making between €900 and €1,400 with their weight, most of the bulls on offer weighed between 330kg and 420kg, with Charolais and Limousin the dominant breeds.

It was a high-end trade, with the majority of what was on offer selling for between €3.50/kg and €4/kg. There was a small number of lighter bulls but their €/kg price was similar to heavier cattle.

A sprinkling of Belgian Blue-crosses were joined at the top of the price/kg ranks by bulls of the other crosses which had potential to be E grading stock.

Speaking after the sale, mart manager Martin McNamara said: “A super yard of weanlings and the stock here were a credit to the producers.

“We had massive competition between farmers and exporters for the bulls.

“We’ve seen farmers compete more in the last fortnight - bull beef producers are anxious for stock and quality stock are getting scarce nationally, so they have no choice but to buy.”

In pictures

This December 2023-born Belgian Blue-cross bull weighed 435kg and sold for €1,900 (€4.37/kg).

This January 2024-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 415kg and sold for €1,580 (€3.81/kg).

This November 2023-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 430kg and sold for €1660 (€3.86/kg).

This January 2024-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 485kg and sold for €1,740 (€3.59/kg).

This December 2023-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 350kg and sold for €1,400 (€4/kg).

This December 2023-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 440kg and sold for €1,630 (€3.71/kg).

This November 2023-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 475kg and sold for €1,740 (€3.66/kg).

This October 2023-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 425kg and sold for €1,610 (€3.79/kg).

This February 2024-born Belgian Blue-cross bull weighed 370kg and sold for €1,500 (€4.05/kg).

This September 2023-born Belgian Blue-cross bull weighed 500kg and sold for €1,900 (€3.80/kg).

This November 2023-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 395kg and sold for €1,540 (€3.90/kg).

This December 2023-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 420kg and sold for €1,550 (€3.61/kg).

This February 2024-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 350kg and sold for €1,400 (€4/kg).

This February 2024-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 455kg and sold for €1,650 (€3.63/kg).

This November 2023-born Belgian Blue-cross bull weighed 480kg and sold for €1,880 (€3.92/kg).

These January 2024-born Limousin-cross bulls weighed 385kg and sold for €1,440 (€3.74/kg).

This December 2023-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 485kg and sold for €1,890 (€3.90/kg).