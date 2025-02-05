This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born June 2024 and weighing 385kg sold for €4,050 (€10.52/kg).

Cool temperatures outside did nothing to temper trade in Balla mart on Tuesday night last.

With 352 weanlings passing through the two rings on the night, a 97% clearance rate showed the evident happiness among sellers on price.

Weanling bulls were sought after by a mix of farmers and bull beef finishers, but exporters were the main competition and drove prices. Bulls from 200kg to 300kg averaged €4.07/kg, with bulls from 300kg to 400kg matching them on price.

Bulls from 400kg to 450kg averaged €3.95/kg, with bulls above this averaging €3.88/kg.

Exporters sought out the higher end of cattle, paying between €4.10/kg and €4.80/kg for quality lotswith some bulls in the 300kg to 400kg band breaching €5/kg.

In the heifer ring, farmer buyers were most active, with several choice lots of heifers drawing the crowd, with bids coming ringside and online to auctioneer Daniel McLoughlin.

Weanling heifers between 200kg and 300kg average €3.94/kg. Lots between 300kg and 400kg averaged €4.21/kg, with the top third of heifers selling for €5.22/kg, while the bottom third sold at a respectable €3.40/kg. Top price was a Belgian Blue-cross red and white heifer weighing 385kg selling for €4,050 (€10.52/kg).

In pictures

This Limousin-cross heifer born January 2024 and weighing 475kg sold for €3,250 (€6.84/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born April 2024 and weighing 395kg sold for €2,050 (€5.19/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born February 2024 and weighing 425kg sold for €2,000 (€4.71/kg)

This Charolais-cross bull weanling born August 2024 and weighing 295kg sold for €1,170 (€3.97/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull born February 2024 and weighing 430kg sold for €1,670 (€3.88/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull born April 2024 and weighing 400kg sold for €1,550 (€3.88/kg).