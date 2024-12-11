Competition at the Raphoe Livestock Mart annual fatstock show and sale was fierce both in the show ring and the sales ring, leading to a tremendous trade throughout.

Buyers were not deterred by storm Darragh and came in their droves from across the northwest to Raphoe, leading to a clearance rate of 100%.

Included in the crowd of buyers were a large number of the local butchers and factory agents.

Beef cows were first into the ring and were in extremely high demand from ringside buyers, getting the sale off to a very strong start.

Strong trade

With 81 heavy well-fleshed beef cows on offer, the strong trade led to a 100% clearance for the section.

A large percentage of the cows present weighed from 780kg to 1,145kg and sold from €2,000 to €4,350.

The top price per kilo achieved was €4.37/kg for the day’s third-prizewinning beef cow.

Following on from the beef cows was the day’s overall champion, a cracking 2023-born Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 875kg and selling for the top price of the day at €6,400 (€7.31/kg).

Heifers

Demand for heifers remained strong, with the day’s reserve champion also coming from the heifer section.

She was a 2023-born Charolais-cross heifer weighing in at 910kg and went on to sell for €4,000 (€4.40/kg).

There were over 40 heifers present at the sale and they varied in weights from 500kg to 910kg, with the majority of heifers selling from €2,000 to €3,950.

A top price per kilo of €7.45/kg was paid for the third-prizewinning heifer in the housewife’s choice class.

Last but by no means least into the ring in Raphoe were the bullocks.

There was a slightly smaller entry in this section of just nine animals.

However, the trade remained very strong, with a top price of €4,750 being paid for an April 2022-born Belgian Blue-cross bullock weighing 1,285kg.

The rest of the bullocks on offer weighed from 710kg to 1,025kg and sold from €2,420 to €3,800, with a top price per kilo of €4.04/kg being paid.

Addressing a packed ringside, Raphoe Mart manager Anne Harkin commented that: “It was great to see such a strong show of high-end cattle in the sale.”

She also thanked all of the buyers and sellers who have supported the mart throughout the year.

In pictures

This first-prizewinning April 2022-born Belgian Blue-cross bullock weighing 1,285kg sold for €4,750 (€3.70/kg).

This third-prizewinning March 2022-born Limousin-cross bullock weighing 1,025kg sold for €3,800 (€3.71/kg).

This second-prizewinning May 2023-born Limousin-cross bullock weighing 830kg sold for €3,350 (€4.04/kg).

This bullock champion March 2023-born Belgian Blue-cross bullock weighing 800kg sold for €3,200 (€4/kg).

This overall February 2023-born Belgian Blue-cross heifer champion weighing 875kg sold for €6,400 (€7.31/kg).

This second-prizewinning December 2019-born Charolais-cross heifer weighing 985kg sold for €3,400 (€3.45/kg).

This February 2023-born Charolais-cross overall reserve champion heifer weighing 910kg sold for €4,000 (€4.40/kg).

This first-prizewinning February 2023-born Charolais-cross heifer weighing 800kg sold for €3,200 (€4/kg).

This third-prizewinning April 2023-born Limousin-cross heifer weighing 665kg sold for €3,500 (€5.26/kg).

This third-prizewinning June 2023-born Limousin heifer weighing 530kg sold for €3,950 (€7.45/kg).