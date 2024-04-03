This Charolais-cross bullock born in May 2022 and weighing 570kg sold for €1,680 (€2.95/kg).

A slight improvement in weather conditions last week saw another welcome increase in cattle sales in GVM Mart Tullamore.

A strong entry of 450 lots met a 96% clearance rate across all the rings, with buyers around the ring commenting on a super trade for all classes of stock.

Smaller numbers of strong continental cattle commanded premium prices, which is a similar trend to what we’ve seen around the country as scarcity drives demand.

Dry cows

Heavy cows weighing from 500kg to 600kg saw Aberdeen Angus-cross cows average around the €2.00/kg mark, while those bred from continental dams attracted 20c to 25c/kg more and the Friesian lots typically averaged €1.80/kg to €2.05/kg depending on quality.

The top end of the heavy continental cows also met a strong trade, with Charolais and Limousin-crosses averaging from €2.40/kg to €2.70/kg, with one Limousin cow weighing 680kg selling for €1,840 (€2.71/kg), while another Limousin-cross weighing 785kg sold for €2,190 (€2.79/kg).

Positive bullock trade

In the bullock ring, suckler-bred cattle led the way, with Charolais and Limousin dominating the trade.

In the 300kg to 400kg weight range, the top price of €1,340 was achieved by a Charolais bullock weighing 390kg (€3.44/kg) and another weighing 395kg that sold for €1,290 (€3.27/kg).

This category was topped by an Angus-cross-Charolais bullock weighing 425kg that sold for €1,520 (€3.58/kg).

There was a large entry of heavy bullocks weighing from 500kg to 600kg and this section was topped by a Limousin bullock weighing in at 520kg that sold for €1,750 (€3.37/kg).

Charolais- and Limousin-cross in this section averaged at €2.90/kg, with Simmentals next best at €2.70/kg.

The heifer trade at Thursday’s sale was nothing short of excellent, with buyers noticing a sharp increase on the weeks previous as the demand for those better-conformed lots continues to grow.

In the 300kg to 400kg weight range, Charolais heifers rose to the top, averaging €3.05/kg, with the top call of €1,500 being paid for a heifer weighing 330kg (€4.55/kg).

Upwards of €3.20/kg was the benchmark for the better-quality lots in this section.

In pictures

This Limousin-cross bullock born in May 2022 and weighing 420kg sold for €1,150 (€2.74/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born in April 2022 and weighing 575kg sold for €1,660 (€2.89/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock born in June 2021 and weighing 575kg sold for €1,790 (€3.11/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock born in October 2021 and weighing 665kg sold for €1,800 (€2.71/kg).

This Aberdeen Angus-cross bullock born in June 2021 and weighing 875kg sold for €2,460 (€2.81/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born in April 2022 and weighing 610kg sold for €1,950 (€3.20/kg).

This Simmental-cross heifer born in April 2022 and weighing 560kg sold for €1,780 (€3.18/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born in March 2022 and weighing 610kg sold for €1,950 (€3.20/kg).

This Simmental-cross heifer born in April 2022 and weighing 55kg sold for €1,700 (€3.06/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born in March 2022 and weighing 580kg sold for €1,830 (€3.17/kg).