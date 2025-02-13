The row will come to a head at Friday’s Beef Stakeholder Forum.

Pedigree breed societies and the ICBF remain entrenched in their positions in the midst of an ongoing row over the weightings and accuracy of the ICBF’s genetic indexes.

Five breed societies have pulled ICBF indexes from their sales catalogues, while ICBF CEO Seán Coughlan has said the index is fit for purpose.

The row will come to a head at Friday’s Beef Stakeholder Forum, where farm organisations and breed societies will air their grievances with ICBF.

Several farm bodies have rowed in behind unhappy breed societies in expressing dissatisfaction with the indexes. The IFA and ICMSA sit on the ICBF board.

