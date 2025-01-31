A top price of €2,990 paid for a Simmental-cross cow weighing 1,020kg grabbed the headlines in Castlerea Marts weekly cattle sale on Thursday. However, the trade was such that there was competition from a number of sale lots with weanling bulls reaching €4.23/kg, weanling heifers €5.10/kg and the top prices for store heifers exceeding the €4/kg mark.

Manager Brendan Egan reported that the entry of 350 head sold with ease with demand outstripping supply across all category of stock. An entry of top-quality continental cows saw agents at odds and intense bidding pushing prices for a number of young cows to €3.30/kg to €3.50/kg with the top third of cows averaging €3.13/kg.

Plainer-quality suckler cows with a lower cover of flesh sold from €2.50/kg to €2.70/kg with heavy fleshed traditional breeds to €2.90/kg. A few entries of fleshed Friesian cows also sold briskly, ranging in price from €2.20/kg for lighter cows with poorer conformation to €2.50/kg for the best-quality lots.

Export demand

Demand for weanling bulls was driven by export demand with the top third of bulls weighing 300kg to 400kg averaging €4.21/kg while the average price was recorded at €3.77/kg and falling back to €3/kg to €3.20/kg for Angus-cross bulls. Bulls weighing 400kg to 450kg averaged €3.73/kg with a range in price from €3.40/kg to in excess of €4/kg.

The average price for a lower entry of weanling heifers was up to 50c/kg higher than bulls and underpinned by phenomenal returns for a few light types. This included €1,200 paid for a May born Limousin-cross heifer weighing just 235kg while the price per kilo was recorded at €4.40/kg to €4.70/kg for a handful more light heifers weighing 230kg to 280kg.

Angus-cross and Hereford-crosses in this weight range sold from €2.40/kg to €3/kg.

The average price per kilo for heifers weighing 300kg to 400kg was around the €3.70/kg mark with plainer-quality lots selling upwards of €3.10/kg. Heavier heifers weighing 400kg to 500kg averaged €3.55/kg, ranging from €3.37/kg for the bottom third of entries to €3.72/kg for the top third of entries. While heifers weighing 500kg to 600kg averaged €3.44/kg with a range from €3.27/kg to €3.58/kg.

Bullock trade

There was an entry of about 40 bullocks with the majority weighing from 500kg to 600kg. Prices ranged from €3/kg to €3.80/kg with a high percentage of lots being Aberdeen Angus-crosses.

Weighing 670kg, this Limousin-cross cow born 23/09/12 sold for €1,930.

This quality Simmental-cross cow weighing 800kg sold for €2,680.

This lighter Limousin x dairy-cross cow weighing 565kg and born 18/03/12 sold for €1,650.

Weighing 685kg, this aged Limousin-cross cow born born 31/05/24 sold for €1,850.

This heavy Simmental-cross cow weighing 920kg and born 17/6/15 sold for €2,780.

This 890kg Limousin-cross cow born 14/02/21 sold for €2,580.

This good-quality Limousin-cross cow weighing 755kg and born 14/01/19 sold for €2,400.

This brown Charolais-cross weanling bull weighing 235kg and born 1 September 2024 sold for €770.

Weighing 215kg, this young Charolais-cross bull weighing 215kg sold for €840.

This 195kg Charolais-cross bull born 26/09/24 sold for €700.

This top-quality Limousin-cross bull weighing 345kg and born 18/03/24 sold for €1,400 (€4.06/kg).

Weighing 435kg, this quality Limousin-cross bull born 10/03/24 sold for €1,690 (€3.89/kg).

This Aubrac-cross heifer weighing 285kg and born 04/05/24 sold for €1,170 (€4.11/kg).

This August-born Charolais-cross heifer weighing 200kg sold for €840 (€4.20/kg).

Weighing 225kg, this Simmental-cross bull born 06/06/24 sold for €900 (€4/kg).

This 255kg Aberdeen Angus-cross heifer born 25/03/24 sold for €840 (€3.29/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull weighing 305kg and born 21/05/24 sold for €1,050 (€3.44/kg).

Weighing 525kg, this brown Charolais-cross bull born 20/06/24 sold for €1,880 (€3.58/kg).

This Aberdeen Angus-cross bull weighing 400kg and born 20/05/24 was sold for €1,200 (€3/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull weighing 515kg and born 13/12/23 sold for €1,770 (€3.44/kg).

Weighing 415kg, this quality Limousin-cross bull born 24/03/24 sold for €1,680 (€4.05/kg).

This 300kg Limousin-cross bull born 29/04/23 sold for €1,240 (€4.13/kg).