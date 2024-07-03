The beef trade in Northern Ireland has more life this week as numbers tighten.

Supplies of shed-finished cattle are rapidly dwindling, leading cattle agents to become more flexible on price in order to secure numbers.

Farmers with in-spec cattle to sell are in a strong negotiating position and with cattle agents reluctant to miss out on numbers, there are deals to be made.

Some agents continue in their efforts to talk the trade down, hoping this will flush cattle on to the market.

But this tactic is not gaining any traction and farmers should ignore attempts to undermine the trade.

As supplies tighten, mart managers indicate some processors are more prominent around the live ring, with heavy fleshed animals purchased to maintain throughput.

That added competition has seen mart prices for good-quality steers and heifers rising £50 to £100 per head.

Prime cattle are making 290p/kg, which equates to factory prices of 500p/kg.

Despite that, factories have left quotes unchanged at 462p/kg for U-3 grading animals with some plants on 454p/kg.

However, most reports indicate 480p/kg is freely available as a starting price for steers and heifers, with 2p to 4p/kg on offer for in-spec animals.

Bulls are moving at 478p/kg for animals meeting age and carcase weight requirements, with 470p to 474p/kg paid on animals falling outside of spec.

Higher prices are available, but generally reserved for specialist finishers. For those struggling to negotiate on price, some farmers report they have had success from pricing around with competing plants or selling cattle live.

Last week, the average price across all steers and heifers rose by 0.2p to 470.5p/kg, with U3 steers up 2.5p to 483.4p/kg.

Heifers at the same grade eased by 0.5p to 482.8p/g, with bulls on 473.4p/kg.

Cows

A rampant live trade for cows is returning 240p to 250p/kg, equating to deadweight prices well over 400p/kg.

Plants are paying 400p/kg on young U grading animals with 370p/kg paid for older, plainer cows.

NI sheep: factories apply pressure to lamb price

Demand for lamb has eased this week and prices are down by 50p/kg and more in the live ring.

Plants have moved to cut price quotes by 50p/kg to 620p, making lambs worth £130 at the 21kg limit.

In Gortin, the trade was slower, with lambs at 26kg making £148, 27kg at £127.50, 23.5kg at £130 and 21.5kg to £120.

A big show in Kilrea saw 1,350 lambs sold from 590p to 631p/kg, down by 43p to 100p/kg on last week, with 22.5kg at £142, 19.5kg and 20.5kg at £120 and £126, while 23kg made £137 and £138.

An easier trade in Markethill saw 810 lambs make 560p to 621p/kg, down by 80p/kg on last week.

Lambs at 22.1kg made £135, 23.6kg at £142, with £171 for 30kg, £149 for 24kg, £151 for 25kg and £141 for 24kg. Store lambs were a firm trade, with 15.2kg at £92 and 19.2kg at £113/head.

In Saintfield, 1,080 head sold from 560p to 625p/kg, down 60p to 75p/kg. Lambs at 26kg made £160, 28kg at £159 and £151, 27kg to £142, 25kg to £140, 23kg to £137 and 21kg to £122.

In Ballymena, lambs at 20.5kg made £110, 21kg at £116, 22.5kg to £125, 23kg at £126, 23.5kg at £130 and 25kg to £140.

Fat ewes

Fat ewes are a sharper trade this week. In Gortin, ewes sold from £114 to £184, with Kilrea topping £260.

In Markethill, a strong trade saw ewes sell from £140 to £214, with plainer types from £90 to £130.

In Saintfield, ewes topped £232 for Texels, with a big run from £150 to £215.

