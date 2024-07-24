Prices for finished cattle are holding firm this week, as tight supplies means buying agents remain keen to secure numbers.

Official quotes are unchanged, with 460p/kg available for U-3 grading animals at the top end of base prices, easing back to 454p/kg at some plants.

With base quotes lagging well behind the prices payable on conventional cattle, farmers selling animals through premium breed schemes are being disadvantaged.

Bonus payments under such schemes are applied on top of official quotes, which are 24p to 26p/kg behind conventional cattle.

Also, within some schemes, in order to achieve the maximum possible bonus payment, there are various criteria that have to be met on weight, age, and conformation.

The lack of movement on official quotes is causing frustration amongst farmers selling cattle, such as Aberdeen Angus, into such schemes.

With a steady beef trade, most farmers indicate 480p to 482p/kg is a realistic opening price for prime steers and heifers.

But with cattle in demand, in-spec steers are moving at 482p to 484p depending on numbers, with 2p/kg more for regular finishers.

Heifers are an easier sell, and returning prices of 486p/kg, with 488p/kg on offer for finishers that can offer bigger numbers of a steady flow of animals in the coming weeks.

Young bulls are becoming more valuable as cattle numbers tighten, with deals of 478p and 480p/kg becoming more common. Farmers indicate deals in line with steer prices are also available for bulls meeting certain specifications on age, weight and conformation.

Last week, the average price paid across steers and heifers of all grades eased by 0.35p to 472.25p/kg. However, for U3 animals, steers increased by 0.5p to 483.4p/kg, with heifers up 0.4p to 486.3p/kg and bulls marginally higher at 476.3p/kg.

Cows

Cull cows are a solid trade, and price deals reflect age and quality. Young suckler types are making 390p to 400p/kg, with older lots easing back to 370p/kg.

NI Sheep: Lamb prices rebound 20p/kg

Demand for fat lambs has increased, lifting prices in the live ring and at local plants this week.

Plants have increased quotes by 20p to 580p/kg, but deals of 590p to 600p/kg have been paid to keep pace with the live ring.

In Gortin, the top price was £162 for 28.5kg with £144 for 26kg, £140 for 26.5kg and 22kg to £118.50.

Kilrea sold 1,300 lambs from 548p to 620p/kg, up 10p/kg for heavier sorts. Lambs at 25kg made £155, 24kg to £139.50, 22kg to £125, 21.5kg at £118.50 and 21kg to £112. Store lambs at 15kg made £80.

In Markethill, 900 head sold from 530p to 573p/kg, up 20p/kg for heavier lambs with 23.2kg at £133, 21.2kg at £120.50, £140 for 25.4kg and £138 for 24.5kg.

Store lambs were a firm trade with 569p/kg for 13.7kg at £78 and 17.5kg at £97.50.

In Saintfield 1,080 head sold from 530p to 620p/kg, little changed on last week. Heavy lambs at 27kg made £168, 26kg at £160, 24kg to £139.50, 23kg to £132 and 21kg to £119.

In Ballymena, pens at 23.5kg made £138, 24.5kg at £141 and 20.5kg at £108.

Fat ewes

The trade for fat ewes is steady this week. In Gortin, ewes topped £280 with a run from £140 to £210. In Kilrea, top was £262. In Markethill, ewes sold from £120 to £182 with plainer types from £70 to £110. In Saintfield, top was £240 for Texels with a big run from £165 to £222.

