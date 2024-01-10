Farmers remain on the front foot when selling cattle, as factory agents become increasingly flexible on price deals.

Reports indicate another 2p to 4p/kg is on offer this week, along with flat rate deals and no penalties being applied to out-of-spec animals.

Free haulage is also being included within various deals, although such sweeteners are frequently being offered instead of higher prices.

Prime cattle are in strong demand across Northern Ireland, with similar trends south of the border and in Britain. Prices across all of these regions are edging upwards as a result.

Base quotes are unchanged on 458p/kg for U-3 grading animals, but that bears little resemblance to what is paid.

Most farmers indicate 476p to 478p/kg are realistic starting prices, but that 480p/kg is freely available.

Finishers selling cattle on a more regular arrangement indicate 484p/kg is on offer with higher prices payable in return for bigger numbers.

Young bulls are returning prices close to 470p/kg, although there are reports of bulls meeting certain carcase weights and conformation on prices similar to steers.

In Britain, prime cattle are returning over 500p/kg for U grading animals, worth an additional £70 to £80 on the value of finished animals.

DAERA vets and meat inspectors are expected to undertake strike action on Thursday 18 January. Plants look set to close on that day, so farmers should contact processors about killing arrangements.

Last week, the average price paid across steers and heifers of all grades rose by 0.6p to 468.99p/kg. Steers at U3 conformation jumped 5.3p to 480.9p/kg, with heifers up 1.3p to 480.4p/kg.

Cows

The cow trade is slowly improving, although quotes are lagging well behind prices on offer. Base quotes for R3 animals are stuck on 326p/kg, but most deals start around the 340p/kg mark.

The live ring continues to offer strong competition for good-quality returns with prices of 200p/kg freely available.

NI sheep: quotes edge up on hoggets

Quotes for hoggets at the plants have risen 5p/kg to 540p/kg, but deals at 545p and 550p/kg are payable to 22.5kg to keep pace with the live ring.

Mart prices are steady, with good hoggets making £125 and above. Gortin sold hoggets to £132 for 33kg, with £130 for 30kg, £124 at 25kg, 24kg to £122 and 21.5kg making £108.

In Kilrea, 800 hoggets sold from 492p to 527p/kg, with 22kg at £116, 23kg at £119 and 22kg to £113.50.

Markethill sold 1,100 hoggets in a firm trade from 490p to 528p/kg. Heavy hoggets at 25.3kg made £126.50 in a run from £118.50 to £122.50. Quality middleweights made £119 for 22.5kg and £116.50 for 22.7kg. Store hoggets were a very strong trade, making from £86 to £105.

In Saintfield, 840 hoggets sold from 470p to 555p/kg, no change on last week. Heavy Suffolks at 35kg made £134, 27kg Texels at £130, 25kg made £125, with 23kg selling to £119 and 22kg to £114. Lighter sorts at 20kg made £104.

In Ballymena, 27.5kg hoggets made £128 and 25kg to £126, 24.5kg to £124, with 22kg selling at £114.50. Lighter sorts at 21kg made £102.

Ewes

The trade in fat ewes was firm this week. In Gortin, ewes sold to £180, with a run from £116 to £176. In Kilrea, top was £176, while in Markethill ewes topped £185, with £120 to £182 paid.

In Saintfield, top was £226 for Texels, with the main run from £110 to £168.

Read more

Sheep Trends: consider all options when marketing lambs