Just short of 220 calves were on offer in Bandon Mart this week at the first calf sale of the year in the Cork venue.

This is 50 calves back on the same sale last year, but the same as the 2022 sale.

What was of note was that numbers of Friesian bull calves weren’t what they used to be.

Something else of note was that prices for lighter calves were quite firm.

The bulk of Angus- and Hereford-crosses between 55kg and 70kg sold in a price range from €230 back to €150. Lighter calves rarely broke the €150 mark.

Best bargain

Where most consumers are seeking out to get the best bargain possible in shops at January sales, the opposite is true of January calf sales.

Regardless of breed, buyers are willing to pay a higher price for those December- and early January-born calves.

That price tends to be significantly ahead of prices for the same type of calf in March and April for a stronger calf.

This was the case in Bandon at this week's sale on Monday and was most noticeable with heavier Angus-cross and continental calves.

Sale-topper

The sale topper was a three-week-old Charolais-cross calf that weighed 101kg and sold for €585.

Although their numbers were small in comparison to Angus calves, continental calves regularly made in excess of €400 too.

Traditional beef breed calves - both bulls and heifers - that weighed over 75kg and were between three to five weeks of age generally sold from €250 up to a top price of €360.

Friesian bulls were relatively scarce and demand was good for those over 70kg, with a top price of €215 paid for a 98kg calf. Those under 70kg tended to sell for €1/kg.

In pictures

These one-month-old Angus-cross bull calves weighed 58kg and sold for €175.

These one-month-old Belgian Blue-cross bull calves weighed 84kg and sold for €445.

This nine-week-old Friesian bull calf weighed 67kg and sold for €95.

These one-month-old Angus-cross bull calves weighed 48kg and sold for €100.

These five-week-old Angus-cross heifer calves weighed 70kg and sold for €235.

These one-month-old Angus-cross bull calves weighed 57kg and sold for €150.

This five-week-old Angus-cross bull calf weighed 97kg and sold for €360.

This eight-week-old Friesian bull calf weighed 88kg and sold for €150.

These six-week-old Friesian bull calves weighed 73kg and sold for €110.

These five-week-old Hereford-cross bull calves weighed 88kg and sold for €220.

These three-week-old Charolais-cross heifer calves weighed 86kg and sold for €475.

This three-week-old Charolais-cross bull calf weighed 101kg sold for €585.

These 10-week-old Simmental-cross bull calves weighed 116kg and sold for €465.

This nine-week-old Angus-cross heifer calf weighed 77kg and sold for €275.

These five-week-old Angus-cross bull calves weighed 57kg and sold for €215.

This one-month-old Angus-cross bull calf weighed 77kg and sold for €255.

This five-week-old Friesian bull calf weighed 85kg and sold for €135.

These five-week-old Friesian bull calves weighed 82kg and sold for €185.

This five-week-old Angus-cross bull calf weighed 78kg and sold for €275.