The beef trade remains positive this week, despite factories’ best efforts to talk down the trade.

Bank holidays, too many cattle and poor demand have all been rolled out this week by procurement managers, in a bid to inject some uncertainty into the trade.

Despite the negative sentiment, prices have remained pretty stable, with €7.50/kg base price still on the table for bullocks and a €7.60/kg base price for heifers.

Agents are anxious for cows with up to €7.50/kg being paid for good R and U grading suckler cows, especially where numbers are involved.

Record numbers of cattle continue to be slaughtered out of controlled finishing units, with 167,000 head slaughtered so far in 2025, up from 151,500 in 2024, a 10% increase.

There is some uncertainty around what will happen beef purchases as supermarkets move to pass on some of the price increases to consumers.

The latest Kantar world panel data for the 12 weeks up to 20 April would suggest that shopping habits haven’t changed, however, the next 12-week period will be more indicative of where we are at, as supermarket price increases were relatively low prior to that.

Steak

The price of steak meat had gone up by £1.04/kg (€1.22/kg), or a 34c increase for a 10 ounce steak.

Supplies of finished cattle will likely have a greater impact on price than demand in the coming weeks. The kill is still running 20,000 head above last year. Bord Bia is predicting a 70,000- 80,000 head reduction so the kill will likely drop a lot more in the summer months to come into line with predicted figures.