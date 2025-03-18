A vibrant trade is attracting higher numbers to the ring with the entry of heifers the highest since the mart moved to Cillin Hill.

The strength of the cattle trade was demonstrated by Kilkenny Mart auctioneer George Candler this week with Thursday’s entry of 1,200 head in their weekly cattle sale generating a massive turnover of €1.85m.

A vibrant live trade continues to encourage more farmers to market slaughter-fit cattle live with George commenting that the mart recorded the highest entry of heifers since moving to Cillin Hill.

Beef bullocks weighing in excess of 600kg recorded an average price of €3.79/kg with the average bullock selling for €2,565.

Prices in this weight category ranged from €2,100 to €3,200 with the hammer falling at €3,200 on the top-priced Limousin bull weighing 755kg.

There was many standout prices in the weight category including a price of €2,280, or €3.52/kg, recorded for a pair of quality Friesian bullocks weighing 648kg.

Martbids analysis shows bullocks weighing from 500kg to 600kg recorded an average price of €3.76/kg and an average price per head of €2,105.

The best-quality continental bullocks in this weight category exceeded a price of €4/kg on numerous occasions with standout sales including a pair of Charolais-bred bullocks weighing 530kg selling for €4.40/kg and a pair of Limousin-sired bullocks weighing 593kg selling for €4.35/kg.

Friesian bullocks were also in the spotlight with a pair of 560kg bullocks selling for €2,090 or €3.73/kg.

The price per kilo was similar for lighter bullocks weighing from 400kg to 500kg at €3.72/kg. This left the average bullock in this weight category recording a sale average of €1,698.

Top prices hit as high as €4.50/kg to €5.78/kg with quality Angus-cross and Hereford-cross cattle selling from €3.85/kg to €3.95/kg.

Beef heifers

Beef heifers weighing in excess of 600kg recorded an average price of €4.10/kg, lifting average prices above heavy bullocks at an average of €2,587.

Prices did not reach the same overall high point as bullocks with a top of €2,920 paid for an Angus-cross heifer weighing 820kg.

There were a significant number of heifers which again topped €4/kg with the pick of these being a pair of Charolais-cross heifers weighing 643kg which sold for €2,900.

The average price per kilo recorded for forward store heifers weighing 500kg to 600kg was recorded at €3.64/kg or €1,650 per head. Prices here ranged in the main from €3.40/kg to €3.90/kg and overall ranged from €2.76/kg to €4.05/kg with dairy crosses at the lower end of the price range and good-quality continentals topping €3.70/kg.

Cow trade

There was a steady entry of 150 cows with prices averaging just shy of €3/kg. A dozen continental cows exceeded €3.50/kg, rising to a top price of €4.18/kg with €3,740 paid for a cow weighing 895kg.

The strength of the trade was such that good-quality Friesian cows exceeded €3/kg, with sizeable numbers to €3.30/kg. Lesser-quality lots sold from €2/kg to €3/kg with only a handful of Jersey-cross cows falling below €2/kg.

Watch

This Limousin-cross bull weighing 755kg and born 20/09/2023 sold for €3,200 (€4.37/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock weighing 680kg and born 20/05/22 sold for €2,900 (€4.26/kg).

This Aberdeen Angus-cross bullock weighing 840kg and born 10/02/2023 sold for €3,020 (€3.60/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock weighing 720kg and born 13/05/23 sold for €2,760 (€3.83/kg).

These three Simmental-cross bullocks weighing 665kg on average and born March 2023 sold for €2,640 (€3.97/kg).

This pair of Limousin cross bullocks born March 2023 and weighing 548kg sold for €2,240 (€4.09/kg).

These five Aubrac-cross bullocks weighing 392kg sold for €1,610 (€4.11/kg).

Heifers

This Aberdeen Angus-cross heifer weighing 820kg and born 27/02/22 sold for €2,920 (€3.56/kg).

This pair of super-quality Charolais-cross heifers weighing 643kg and born in March 2023 sold for €2,900 (€4.51/kg).

Weighing 620kg, this Limousin-cross heifer born 19/04/23 sold for €2,880 (€4.65/kg).

This batch of Aberdeen Angus-cross heifers weighing 488kg and born spring 2023 sold for €1,880 (€3.85/kg).

These Limousin-cross heifers weighing 455kg and born April 2023 sold for €1,620 (€2.56/kg).