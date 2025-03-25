This February 2021-born Limousin cow sold with her November 2024 born Salers heifer calf at foot for €5,400.

Carrigallen mart had a special sale of suckler stock on Monday night last with a special entry of 25 in-calf and calved cows and heifers from local farmer Herbie Griffith.

In the heifer rings, heifers between 400-500kg were making from €3.60-€4.40/kg depending on weight and quality.

Heavier heifers over 500kg were a similar trade with factory agents very active for short keep cattle - bullocks in the 500-600kg weight bracket made from €4-€4.80/kg.

One of the top prices in the bullock ring went to an April 2023-born Aberdeen Angus bullock weighing 550kg and selling for €2,640.

Dry cows were also in demand with a number of Freisian cows in the 500-600kg weight bracket making from €2.70-€2.90/kg.

Sucklers

The ringside was packed for the suckler sale with suckler farmers from all over travelling to purchase some high-end suckler replacements. Top call of the night went to an April 2022-born Belgian Blue cow which sold with her September 2024 Limousin heifer calf at foot sold for €7,750. The next highest price went to a June-2019 Belgian Blue cross cow sold with her September Belgian Blue heifer calf at foot for €7,600.

In total, 15 suckler lots made over €5,000 each on the night with a lot of online activity for the top lots.

Huge demand

Mart manager Helen Kells said: “There was a huge demand for replacement suckler stock on the night. Weanlings continue to be a great trade here every Saturday with exporters driving the trade. We have farmers getting over €2,000/head for weanlings and that coupled with a very strong dry cow trade. I suppose farmers have a string hand when they are going to buy replacement stock. Our next big special sale of suckler breeding stock is Saturday 5 April, when we host Jim Heery’s annual special sale of 80 heifer weanlings.”

