SCEP genotype samples also must be returned before the end of the month while completion of survey data will enhance the level of payment received in December.

There is only a matter of hours left for farmers participating in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) to complete mandatory training by the deadline of Friday 15 November 2024.

Failure to complete the training will result in removal from the programme and recoupment of payments received.

At this stage the only option available to farmers is to complete the training online.

The first time that you try to login you will be asked to activate your account. This can be completed by entering your herd number and the pin code supplied in your SCEP training letter.

If you cannot locate this letter it can also be found in the SCEP section on agfood.ie.

Then you will be asked to create a password of six to 12 characters in length.

The password created should be recorded in a safe place as from then on you will need your herd number and password to access the training portal. The pin code is only required at the outset to activate your account.

Below is a step-by-step guide on activating your account.

How do I activate my account?

1. Select 'Activate account'.

2. Enter your 'Herd number' as well as your 'PIN number'. This will be in the letter you received in the post and in your Agfood account. Select 'Continue'.

3. Enter a custom password for your account, this must be six to 12 characters and numbers. It cannot contain spaces, special characters or emojis.

4. Choose a security question and then provide an answer. Ensure that you do this accurately as if you lose your login details we will need this to assist you.

5. Enter an email address, unique to you that you have access to.

6. Select 'Continue' to complete your account activation.

7. You can now continue to log in to the SCEP Learning Portal using your herd number and the password you have just created.

Other deadlines

It is also worth noting that SCEP genotype samples must be returned before the end of the month. Farmers are also encouraged to complete survey data immediately to maximise the level of payment received in December.