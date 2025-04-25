Now, the case is back before the board for a fresh adjudication with a decision due in August.

A planning appeal concerning a €40m Chinese-backed meat processing plant for Banagher, Co Offaly is back before An Bord Pleanála for a fresh adjudication.

An Bord Pleanála has reactivated the planning appeal in the latest twist in the long-running planning saga which dates back to July 2019 when plans were first lodged.

In June 2022, An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission to Banagher Chilling Ltd for the proposed plant at a site located at Boheradurrow and Meenwaun, 3km southeast of Banagher.

However, this was subsequently quashed by the High Court after the appeals board consented to a challenge by appellants, Banagher man and self-described “lifelong environmentalist”, Desmond Kampff and co-appellant, Gwen Wordingham against the green light for the scheme.

The two told the High Court that they brought their case due to “critical” concerns about the proposed processing plant’s impact on the environment.

High Court

The applicant indicated to the High Court last November that it intended to step in and defend the planning permission.

The meat processing facility will have the capacity to process 40t of meat per day and have the capacity to cater for 140 cattle per day.

Offaly County Council granted planning permission for the proposal in July 2020 but this was appealed by Desmond Kampff and co-appellant, Gwen Wordingham.

The number of animals to be slaughtered at the plant is to be 36,000 per annum and the board granted planning permission after its inspector in the case, Stephen Kay found that “the proposed development would not be likely to have a significant negative environmental impact in terms of climate”.

Appeals board

The appeals board granted planning permission after concluding that the proposal would be in accordance with national and regional policy on development in rural areas and the promotion of the agricultural sector and the rural economy.

The appeals board also found that the meat processing plant would not, pending the adoption of sectoral emissions plan, be contrary to the provisions of the Climate Action Plan 2021.

The proposed plant would not seriously injure the visual amenities of the area or have a significant negative impact on the lands and would not depreciate the value of properties in the area, the appeals board found.

The board also found that the proposed plant would not give rise to a risk of pollution.

