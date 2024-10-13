The confidential and anonymous survey is aimed at agri-food producers and suppliers over the age of 18 and can be completed in five minutes. \ Philip Doyle

The Agri-Food Regulator is asking farmers and producers about their experiences of unfair trading.

The regulator commissioned Coyne Research to create and monitor an online survey for farmers, fishers and growers to share their views on trading practices in the food supply chain in Ireland.

The regulator is looking to understand farmers opinions and knowledge of the regulations that protect them.

“A supplier with a smaller annual turnover than their buyer is protected under the Unfair Trading Regulations where that buyer has a turnover greater than €2m.”

Unfair practices

Suppliers are being warned about unfair practices such as payment later than 30 days for perishable products, short-notice cancellations of perishable products, unilateral contract changes by the buyer, refusal of written confirmation of a supply agreement, misuse of trade secrets by the buyer and commercial retaliation.

They are urged to report instances where the buyer returns unsold products without paying for them or payment are made by the supplier for stocking, display, promotion or advertising.

The survey will be open until Friday 18 October 2024.

The regulator is urging farmers to report any instance of unfair trading to the authority.

“If you feel you have experienced or are experiencing a breach of the Unfair Trading Regulations by your buyer, you can contact the Agri-Food Regulator in confidence.”

Report

Regulations are meant to protect weaker suppliers of agricultural and food products against stronger buyers.

More information can be found on the Agri-Food Regulator website or you make an online complaint on email (email:complaints@agrifoodregulator.ie) or by phone (+353 (0) 1 601 9900).