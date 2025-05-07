Calf buyers at Tullow Mart. Strong demand for calves both at home and abroad has resulted in this springs buoyant calf trade continuing. \Justin Lynch

Calf exports for the first four months of the year are running almost 21,000 higher than the same time last year according to data from Bord Bia.

By the end of April, 142,332 calves were exported from the state. This is an increase of 17% on 2024 levels and 1% above 2023 levels.

While overall figures are up, there has been a few changes to the destinations for those calves. The Netherlands has regained the top spot for Irish calves with 55,842 head going to the Dutch market to date. This is slightly ahead of the same time last year but numbers are down significantly, by 22,840 head, compared to 2023.

Other markets have stepped in to pick up the slack, notably Spain, Poland, Italy and Northern Ireland. These four countries have soaked up much of the numbers that would have gone to the Netherlands. Over the past week the average prices, for bull calves especially, have gone up with Angus-cross bull calves aged between three and six weeks of age breaking the €400 mark.

They sold for an average of €402/head this week, an increase of €14/head. The average price for Belgian Blue-cross bulls the increased €36/head to €514/head.

Hereford-cross bulls were up €22/head to €423/head while Friesian bulls went up €14/head to €257/head.